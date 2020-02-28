Leap Day birthdays come with feelings only leaplings can describe. The excitement, the frustration, the humor — who would guess a birthday could be such an emotional roller coaster?
For some of us, birthdays are the height of our year. They’re an annual celebration of our existence — unless they fall on Feb. 29.
Forced to pick another day to celebrate more often than not, leapers have essentially been robbed of the annual experience.
There are pros, cons and everything in between — but one thing is certain: leaplings are pretty special. They’re the unicorns of birthdays, and they know it.
On this day, we celebrate Cecil County’s Leap Day babies by hearing out their woes and wins:
Name: Amber Weaver, Cecil County
Leap Age: 9
What do you like about being born on a leap year?
Having a unique birthday. It’s special since I don’t technically have a real birthday every year like most people. I was also the first baby born the year I was born in Lancaster, PA.
What is the most interesting thing you’ve done to celebrate?
Going to Gettysburg, PA for the weekend. I went on a haunted house tour late at night/early morning, which was amazing. I also went snow tubing for the first time, which was so much fun.
If you could trade in your birthday for another day, would you? Why?
I would not because I like having a unique birthday. I feel my birthday is part of who I am.
What is the most annoying part of having a leap year birthday?
My daughters always say they are older than me.
Name: Ciera Plutschak
Leap Age: 7
What do you like about being born on a leap year?
It is different and unique.
What is the most interesting thing you’ve done to celebrate?
How I celebrate is to “act my age.” I have had a few princess parties.
If you could trade in your birthday for another day, would you? Why?
I would NOT trade my birthday for any other day! It’s nice to be different and to stand out. I enjoy being part of a select group of “leaplings.”
What is the most annoying part of having a leap year birthday?
When people don’t believe me or need proof of a photo ID.
Name: Giovanni “Gio” Guina, Cecil County
Leap Age: 2
What do you like about being born on a leap year?
It just makes me even more special.
What is the most interesting thing you’ve done to celebrate?
This is only the second time I’ve had a leap day birthday. For my first one, all my family and my friends from preschool came and we celebrated at Pizza Hut. This year we’re going to an indoor amusement park.
If you could trade in your birthday for another day, would you? Why?
No, because then I wouldn’t be unique.
What is the most annoying part of having a leap year birthday?
I have to wait every 4 years.
Name: Lamont Ringgold, Cecil County
Leap Age: 2
What do you like about being born on a leap year?
I have a special birthday that comes once every 4 years.
What is the most interesting thing you’ve done to celebrate?
I went to the mountains and snowboarded on my 4th birthday.
If you could trade in your birthday for another day, would you? Why?
No, because it’s right after Christmas!
What is the most annoying part of having a leap year birthday?
My friends and family joke that I’m turning 2, but I’m really turning 8.
Name: Peggy Caudill, Cecil County
Leap Age: 17
What do you like about being born on a leap year?
Not very many people are born on this day; I feel special on this day. When there is no Feb. 29, I celebrate on Feb. 28.
What is the most interesting thing you’ve done to celebrate?
My husband took me to my favorite restaurant, Red Lobster.
If you could trade in your birthday for another day, would you? Why?
I would NEVER trade my birthdate. I feel honored to be born on this day.
What is the most annoying part of having a leap year birthday?
Renewing my drivers license. The lady tried to tell me there was a Feb. 29, 2017, so my license would be renewed. I told her that the next Feb. 29 would be in 2020. It took me 15 minutes to convince her she was wrong. After all this, my license NOW renews on Mar. 1.
Name: Presley Tharpe, Cecil County
Leap Age: 1
What do you like about being born on a leap year?
I like my birthday because I get to do things and go places I don’t normally go to everyday — like Chuck E. Cheese and seeing Sonic.
What is the most interesting thing you’ve done to celebrate?
My mom made me a shark blanket last birthday. This one will be AWESOME too, I know it. Daddy is taking me to Chucky Cheese.
If you could trade in your birthday for another day, would you? Why?
I love my birthday, it’s mine. Sometimes I get to spend my birthday with my Pop Pop Tharp. That makes me happy to share; his birthday is Feb 28. He loves me a lot.
What is the most annoying part of having a leap year birthday?
Only sad is when it’s over, and there’s no more toys given the next day.
Name: Sara Smith, Cecil County
Leap Age: 16
What do you like about being born on a leap year?
Being a leap year baby is always a conversation starter! I love going places that ask for your date of birth and seeing if people realize the date you just gave only happens once every 4 years. I tease my older grandchildren that I have had less birthdays than them. It is wonderful when my 10-year-old granddaughter runs through the house announcing that grandma is only 16!
What is the most interesting thing you’ve done to celebrate?
The year I had my 10th birthday my twin daughters had their 10th birthday in January. We had an article and pictures in the Cecil Whig. Our 15 minutes of fame, all because of leap year.
If you could trade in your birthday for another day, would you? Why?
Absolutely not! It is very special to have this birthday, especially this year since I will be having my sweet 16!
What is the most annoying part of having a leap year birthday?
I once was filling out an application on a computer that didn’t recognize Feb. 29 as a valid date. I had to call the company.
Name: Stephanie Grant, Cecil County
Leap Age: 10
What do you like about being born on a leap year?
I love being born on leap year because it’s a unique birthday.
What is the most interesting thing you’ve done to celebrate?
Never done anything interesting, but when I was younger, I got hurt on the night of my birthday party. I had to go to the emergency room, so my friends were at my house waiting for me until I got home to celebrate.
If you could trade in your birthday for another day, would you? Why?
No, I would not change my birthday. Not many people have it. However, I do share my birthday with my cousin. I was 16 when he was born on Feb. 29.
What is the most annoying part of having a leap year birthday?
When you have to wait until March 1 to do certain things on non leap years due to the computer system not recognizing the date.
Happy birthday, leaplings!
