ELKTON — North Chesapeake Civil Air Patrol cadet, C/MSgt Lars Trone, had planned to celebrate his 14th birthday at Tri-Wing Encampment but it was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Instead he spent his birthday soaring the skies solo in a glider and receiving his Student Glider Pilot’s Certificate the same day. To top it off, his instructor Dave Anderson said of Trone’s glider flight, “It was a textbook takeoff and a smooth landing that most any pilot would be envious of.”
Before Cadet Trone became aware of Civil Air Patrol, he was all-about gliders. Over the last 2 years, he has logged over 40 glider flights and over 500 hours of flight simulation. Many of those hours were spent simulating take-offs, landings, rope breaks and emergency maneuvers. As a member of the Brandywine Soaring Association, Trone has been complimented on his ability to apply what he had learned with understanding and skill very early on in his glider experience.
What makes this event remarkable is that his certificate was released on his birthday; thus making him one of the few 14-year-old-to-the-day student pilots in the United States This wasn’t an easy task--everything had to line up just right: clear skies, fair weather (although it was brutally hot), pre-flight inspections, tow pilot, FAA release, Airmen’s Registry, verbal exam, written test and an endorsement from his instructor. All these components were necessary for Cadet Trone to participate in this milestone.
It came as no surprise to his friends, family, and fellow cadets when Cadet Trone soloed his first glider flight on his 14th birthday and received such a commendation. Ever since Trone’s first day at North Chesapeake Cadet Squadron, located at Claremont Airport, he has been appreciated for his extended knowledge of planes, aerodynamics, and aerospace in general. Cadet Trone’s love for aviation is one of the many reasons he chose to become a CAP cadet with goals to attain private pilot’s licenses in both glider and powered flights through Cadet Wings program, which is part of the Civil Air Patrol’s Youth Aviation Initiative.
Civil Air Patrol is the longtime auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such is a valued member of its Total Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 single-engine aircraft and 1,550 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS). It performs about 90% of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 82 lives annually.
CAP’s 66,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. Operating as a nonprofit organization, CAP also plays a leading role in STEM/aerospace education, and its members serve as mentors to 28,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs. Visit www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com for more information.
