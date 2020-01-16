NORTH EAST – Cecil College, which has been serving Cecil County and surrounding areas for 50 years, is proud to announce the names of students whose high academic performance has qualified them for recognition as members of the Dean’s List for the recently completed Spring 2019 semester.
The Dean’s List includes 121 students who achieved a grade-point average of 3.50 – 3.74 out of a possible 4.00. To be eligible for these honors, full-time students must have successfully completed 12 or more attempted hours. Part-time students are eligible after accumulating 15 credit hours or more with a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74 for that semester. This award excludes any grade received for developmental coursework.
Cecil College is centrally located in Maryland’s most northeastern county with campuses in the towns of North East and , Elkton. The College features a diverse student population, with an enrollment of approximately 2,500 credit students and 3,400 non-credit students. Cecil offers associate degrees, certificate programs, and non-credit classes.
Included on the list are the following students:
Name & Hometown, Lauren Guzman — Bel Air, Matthew Bollinger — Bel Air, Brandon Chance — Cecilton, Helen Brown — Cecilton, Elise Lawrence — Charlestown, Madison Area — Charlestown, Olivia Long — Chesapeake City, Kristin Bennett — Chesapeake City, Joseph Bailey — Chesapeake City, Vivian Aiken — Claymont, Cassandra Kehs — Cochranville, Skyler Pollak — Colora, Alexander O’toole — Colora, Garrett Jolly — Colora, Heather Harris — Colora, Sarah Campbell — Colora, Dylan Mccracken — Conowingo, Jared Hoag — Conowingo, Christina Smith — Earleville, Emily Cornish — Earleville, Eddie Zoegar — Elkton, Jessica Wright — Elkton, Patsy Williams — Elkton, Samaah Wahid — Elkton, David Terry — Elkton, Celia Taylor — Elkton, Kristin Syva — Elkton, Matthew Smith — Elkton, Sean Sjoblom — Elkton, Sierra Seymour — Elkton, Bradley Rose — Elkton, Patrick O’Brien — Elkton, Derek Martinez — Elkton, Collin Manning — Elkton, Te’a Machado — Elkton, Jeremy Klein — Elkton, Kendall Hendron — Elkton, Sarah Hearn — Elkton, Kimberly Graham — Elkton, Brad Gillich — Elkton, Tori Gilces — Elkton, Alexis Garcia — Elkton, Jonathan Deveau — Elkton, Krysta Chambers — Elkton, Adelene Cavazzini — Elkton, Chloe Cather — Elkton, Anna Caldwell — Elkton, Olivia Boas — Elkton, Lisa Solomon — Havre De Grace, Ashley Dryden — Lincoln University, Zaria Cadreau — Lincoln University, Matteo Anzelmo — Lincoln University, Deborah Winfree — Middletown, Stacie Lins — New Park, Noah Walker — North East, Andrea Travis — North East, Hannah Strong — North East, Rachel Smith — North East, Tiara Smith — North East, Felipe Ramirez — North East, Lauren Ragsdale — North East, Sahil Patel — North East, Nicolas Nuzzo — North East, Patricia Macdonald — North East, Sincere Lopez — North East, Drew Johnson — North East, Wilbur Howell — North East, Melissa Fitzsimmons — North East, Deborah Finucan — North East, Joshua Dimichele — North East, Kadi Davis, — North East, Austin Carter — North East, Abigail Able — North East, John Murray — Nottingham, Marie Miller — Nottingham, Jazlin Mcneil — Nottingham, Brianna Shortell — Oxford, Kyleigh Levinsky — Oxford, Malcolm Lane — Oxford, Meghan Brake — Oxford, Mark Lee — Perry Point, Alyssa Strong — Perryville, Kiara Salcedo-Rosas, — Perryville, Brooke Reynolds — Perryville, Jordyn Pollitt — Perryville, Cole Mccandless — Perryville, Hailey Lutter — Perryville, Alexandra Hudson — Perryville, Noel Harper — Perryville, Kaitlyn Bratcher — Perryville, Elysia Astifan — Perryville, Zachary Vafakos — Port Deposit, Robert Stoflet — Port Deposit, Faith Schmidt — Port Deposit, Thomas Parks — Port Deposit, Ruvim Kolosey — Port Deposit, Rebecca Holman — Port Deposit, Lexas Hayden — Port Deposit, Logan Halsey — Port Deposit, Jonathan Grahe — Port Deposit, Jared Fadeley — Port Deposit, Hanna Downes — Port Deposit, Mackenzie Crockett — Port Deposit, Gillian Bumba — Port Deposit, Jennifer Wilson — Rising Sun, William Wilhelm — Rising Sun, Ryann Smith — Rising Sun, Stephany Phelps — Rising Sun, Steven Pargan — Rising Sun, Amber Massimiano — Rising Sun, Kaylie Linman — Rising Sun, Dalton Lahti — Rising Sun, James Hayden — Rising Sun, Seth Granger — Rising Sun, Callie Granger — Rising Sun, Dustin James Gilbert — Rising Sun, Kenzie Ferster — Rising Sun, Jacob Falko — Rising Sun, Sandra Campbell — Rising Sun, Jessica Boone — Rising Sun, Lauren Clipper — Street
