ELKTON — Cecil College’s Division of Career and Community Education will hold an Open House to highlight programs designed to, among other things, help individuals start a career, obtain a GED, and explore enrichment classes.
This event is being held in conjunction with the First Friday Art Loop and Cecil College Lifelong Learning ArtExhibition on the grounds of the Elkton Station Campus on Friday, Feb. 7, 5 – 7 p.m. The art exhibition is open from 5 – 8 p.m.
This free event is an opportunity for the public to learn and experience what the Division of Career and Community Education has to offer. Visitors will engage with instructors and department heads about programs such as healthcare careers, foreign languages, skilled trades, driver education, and more.
Elkton Station is located at 107 Railroad Avenue, Elkton, Md. To learn more about this event or any of the programs offered by Career and Community Education, call 410-287-1000.
Light refreshments will be served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.