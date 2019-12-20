NORTH EAST — Representatives from Cecil College and West Chester University this week signed a new articulation agreement between the two institutions that allows a smooth transition for high school students, in grades 9 through 12, who are enrolled in Cecil College’s Early College Academy (ECA) program to complete a four-year degree at West Chester University.
Successful students simultaneously complete the program earning a high school diploma and an Associate of Arts degree in General Studies from Cecil College. Cecil College currently has ECA programs running in the Oxford Area School District in Pennsylvania, Cecil County Public Schools, and for local homeschool students.
West Chester University, located in West Chester, Pennsylvania, is the largest state-owned university in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, with more than 17,600 undergraduate and graduate students. In its 2020 rankings of best colleges, U.S. News positions West Chester University 12th on its list of Top Public Regional Universities North. On its list combining both public and private institutions, U.S. News ranks West Chester University 55th in Best Regional Universities North. In addition, Money Magazine rated West Chester University a top public university in Pennsylvania, based in part on the quality of an education secured and its demonstrated outcomes and affordability.
“Cecil’s ECA program significantly reduces barriers to degree attainment allowing students to successfully transition to four-year colleges and universities. Partnering with West Chester University ensures our ECA students will continue to benefit from the support and high academic standards that will allow them to own their future,” said Cecil College President Dr. Mary Way Bolt.
This agreement provides a pathway for students who have successfully completed an Associate of Arts in General Studies at Cecil College to transition to a bachelor’s degree program at West Chester University. The agreement defines admission criteria and processes, course equivalencies, and academic advising services to support students in their transition from Cecil College to West Chester University.
“Cecil Community College is a forward-thinking institution that has established a unique model for student success,” said West Chester University President Dr. Christopher M. Fiorentino. “As an innovator in higher education, West Chester University looks forward to continuing this tradition, and providing a seamless transfer path for these students as they pursue rigorous academic studies in an environment that will encourage them to widen their angles of vision on the world and embrace all possibilities.”
Successful ECA students who wish to attend West Chester University must complete the admissions process, including an undergraduate admissions application and, submission of all official transcripts, as well as official standardized test scores (ACT or SAT). The admissions application fee will be waived. West Chester University will consider applicants as incoming first-year students with credit. Therefore, students must meet the college’s first-year admissions standards.
