Tyler from the Elkton Central Library recommends “Tuesday Mooney Talks to Ghosts” by Kate Racculia:
“This books is like the Westing Game for adults! When Boston’s resident eccentric billionaire Vincent Pryce dies, he invites the entire city to play his last game: a treasure hunt throughout the city, with only his vague Edgar Allan Poe-inspired clues for help. The book is full of pop culture, literary, and music references, and is so fun to read!
The best part is that the author, Kate Racculia, will be coming to the Elkton Central Library to give a presentation and to sign books, so you definitely want to read this one before attending the program!”
