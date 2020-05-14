Bohemia Manor Middle School Honor Roll

Bohemia Manor Middle School announces that the following students have been placed on the Honor Roll for the third marking period.
Grade 6
Distinguished Honor Roll
Somaya Anderson, Caden Ball, Lia Beaudet, Alissa Broderdorp, Vance Dollar, Ava Guerrieri, Sarah Holmes, Beau Kammerzelt, Liam Langan, Elizabeth Logullo, Zachary Matthews, Cole Metzger, Olivia Mitchell, Miley Pfeiffer, Douglas Sample, Joseph Schoff, Melena Triantafillos, Willow Weaverling, Abigail Wilson, Katherine Zimmer
Honor Roll
Gweneth Ayers, Mark Baker, Mason Baldwin, Reese Bandy, Mariah Bell, Isabel Boyer, Kaitlynn Cheeseman, Rowan Colby, Kayden Cooper, Lillianna Cooper, Ariell Cruz, Caleb Darsney, Brynlee Forrest, Jamison Funk, Amya Grim-Odenigbo, Violet Harris, Ava Hawks, Ava Henry, Brody Kaiser, Richard Klair, Ryan-McKenzie Knight, Colton Leitgeb, Patrick Lindeblad, Bryce McCoy, Brody Means, Landan Mullaney, Brayden Muller, Hayden Phillips, Ryan Plank, Gunnar Preston, Danielle Richardson, Austin Shuler, Elijah Shuler, Greyson Sizemore, Colin Spratt, Hallie Stansfield, Kayla Steele, Lila Stocker, Jacob Swarter, Madison Taylor, Lauren Williams, Laila Wilson, Serenity Zavala
Grade 7
Distinguished Honor Roll
Skylar Bailey, Ke’Myia Camper, Maya Charles, Sophia Criddle, Taylor Dulaney, Myla Edmondson, Riley Laramore, Dain Lenz, Victor Li, Natale Long, Katie Lum, Braeden Means, Skylar Pizzulli, Lauren Pressler, Daniel Racine, Karson Rice, Mary Ridgely, Jacob Seiple, Liana Stoltzfus, Luke Walther, Isabel Woehr
Honor Roll
Collin Abolt, Joshua Allen, Logan Auer, Faith Blomquist, Addison Bott, Elizabeth Bramble, George Cook, Autumn Cox, Skylar Cunningham, Micahel Czerwinski, Nicole Davis, Bailey Duff, Kylee Fabian, Evan Griffie, Robert Helsel, Daisy Hernandez Maldonado, Blake Holcomb, Landon Horsey, Allison Howard, Ava Jones, Brigid Juergens, Owen Kemether, Mikayla Kirwood-Cochran, Kyle Krone, Andrew Lenz, Gina Lionti, Camryn Logullo, Paige Lombardi, Payton Losten, Nicholas Marro, Luke Matthews, Nevaeh McCleary, Declan McNew, Gabrielle Minsker, Maximiliano Morales Ascencio, Andrew Noll, Teagan Oberly, Hattie Powell-Adcock, Michael Price, Kayla Proctor, Meadow Ray, Elizabeth Schwartz, Peyton Shinnick, Nyviah Thomas, Kendyl Troy, Brayden Valle, Brody Vaughan, Evan Wilson, Jason Wolfenden, Aiden Woodie, Lucas Yates
Grade 8
Distinguished Honor Roll
Jordan Adams, Juliana Arnold, Ella Baldwin, Liliana Ball, Woodford Bowe, Michael Butkus, William Conley, Allyson Denver, Kaylee Ellis, Kaylin Graham, Andrew Hemelt, Kendal Hodges, Jude Langan, Vincent Li, Abigail McCullough, Audrey Pack, Jeanine Pack, Antonina Palazzolo, Lauren Scott, Colton Short, Jordan Voros
Honor Roll
Jordon Alexander, Carli Asbell, Miles Bannister, Zachary Black, Meredith Burns, Marshall Butler, Heriberto Cantoran Torres, Brianna Cheeseman, Matthew Colin, Amanda Davis, Ethan Dell, Ethan DiMaio, Russell English, Ryan Epperson, Dylan Fallen-Mahaffey, Brielle Forrest, Andrew Frantz, Aprianna Harper, Carly Holding, Devin Hook, Abigail Horlacher, Elli Klunk, Connor Martin, Ian Mason, Benjamin Matthews, Michael McCracken, Kelli McGee, Madisyn Meyers, McKenzy Mills, Jace Mistecka, Esteban Nudge, Allysa Pardue, Braden Paris, Alex Parke, Mia Pedone, Lila Peterson, Rayne Poteet, Briana Poullard, Caiden Reynolds, Gabrielle Rhoades, Jacob Riccardi, Adelyn Sample, Savanna Shannon, Maliya Smith, Marissa Stevenson, Mallory Sutton, Olivia Swarter
