February 2020
Bohemia Manor Middle School announces that the following students have been placed on the Honor Roll for the second marking period.
Distinguished Honor Roll
Grade 06
Somaya Anderson, Gweneth Ayers, Reese Bandy, Alissa Broderdorp, Kaitlynn Cheeseman, Rowan Colby, Vance Dollar, Amya Grim-Odenigbo, Ava Guerrieri, Sarah Holmes, Beau Kammerzelt, Liam Langan, Colton Leitgeb, Elizabeth Logullo, Zachary Matthews, Bryce McCoy, Brody Means, Cole Metzger, Olivia Mitchell, Landan Mullaney, Miley Pfeiffer, Joseph Schoff, Greyson Sizemore, Lila Stocker, Melena Triantafillos, Willow Weaverling, Lauren Williams, Abigail Wilson, Honor Roll, Sophie Azoulay, Mark Baker, Caden Ball, Lia Beaudet, Mariah Bell, Jovanni Bentura Soto, Isabel Boyer, Kayden Cooper, Lillianna Cooper, Alexis Cover, Ariell Cruz, Caleb Darsney, Rylee Dayton, Ella Foraker, Jamison Funk, Alexander Green, Violet Harris, Brody Kaiser, Richard Klair, Oliver Leader, Patrick Lindeblad, Nicholas Marks, Rylee Mayan, Cole Minsker, Brayden Muller, Kayden Nye, Hayden Phillips, Kyla Pisano Maduro, Ryan Plank, Jason Preston, Danielle Richardson, Douglas Sample, Adriana Scuderi, Dominick Shannon, Austin Shuler, Elijah Shuler, Colin Spratt, Hallie Stansfield, Kayla Steele, Jacob Swarter, Josiah Tucker, Bailey Weaver, Laila Wilson, Serenity Zavala, Katherine Zimmer
Distinguished Honor Roll
Grade 07
Skylar Bailey, Maya Charles, Myla Edmondson, Riley Laramore, Victor Li, Katie Lum, Braeden Means, Skylar Pizzulli, Lauren Pressler, Daniel Racine, Karson Rice, Mary Ridgely, Jacob Seiple, Liana Stoltzfus, Isabel Woehr, Honor Roll, Collin Abolt, Chance Adelman, Joel Beazley, Faith Blomquist, Addison Bott, Elizabeth Bramble, Ke’Myia Camper, George Cook, Autumn Cox, Sophia Criddle, Michael Czerwinski, Nicole Davis, Bailey Duff, Taylor Dulaney, Kylee Fabian, Christopher Harris, Robert Heinzelman, Daisy Hernandez Maldonado, Anna Hoferer, Landon Horsey, Allison Howard, Ava Jones, Brigid Juergens, Gavin Kellum, Andrew Lenz, Dain Lenz, Camryn Logullo, Natale Long, Payton Losten, Nicholas Marro, Alex McMillan, Declan McNew, Gabrielle Minsker, Jaian Mistecka, Maximiliano Morales Ascencio, Michael Price, Kayla Proctor, Meadow Ray, Elizabeth Schwartz, Peyton Shinnick, Kendyl Troy, Brayden Valle, Brody Vaughan, Luke Walther, Jason Wolfenden, Lucas Yates, Distinguished Honor Roll
Grade 08
Jordan Adams, Juliana Arnold, Ella Baldwin, William Conley, Allyson Denver, Ryan Epperson, Kaylin Graham, Andrew Hemelt, Jude Langan, Vincent Li, Kelli McGee, McKenzy Mills, Audrey Pack, Jeanine Pack, Antonina Palazzolo, Lauren Scott, Colton Short, Jordan Voros, Honor Roll, Carli Asbell, Liliana Ball, Miles Bannister, Woodford Bowe, Michael Butkus, Marshall Butler, Heriberto Cantoran Torres, Ethan Dell, Ethan DiMaio, Kaylee Ellis, Russell English, Brielle Forrest, Kendal Hodges, Carly Holding, Devin Hook, Abigail Horlacher, Skye Kammerzelt, Ellie Klunk, Ryan Linkous, Connor Martin, Benjamin Matthews, Michael McCracken, Abigail McCullough, Madisyn Meyers, Jace Mistecka, Hailey Oswald, Allysa Pardue, Braden Paris, Alex Parke, Mason Pease, Mia Pedone, Lila Peterson, Rayne Poteet, Briana Poullard, Hunter Ray, Lindsay Real, Gabrielle Rhoades, Jacob Riccardi, Atalia Richardson, Adelyn Sample, Lucas Sheldon, Maliya Smith, Mallory Sutton, Olivia Swarter, Andrew Swyka
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.