Matt and Kristen Mills, of Earleville, are excited to announce the birth of their son, Henry Vincent Mills, at Greater Baltimore Medical Center on April 18, 2019. He was born early at 32 weeks weighing 4 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 18 inches. He was finally able to leave the NICU and come home to join his big brother Matty on Mother's Day.
