Elizabeth (Schirling) and Richard Malin, of Elkton, are excited to announce the birth of their son, Everett Nelson Malin, on Aug. 7, 2019.
Born at Union Hospital in Elkton, Everett weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce at birth.
His grandparents are Emily and Rick Malin, of Chesapeake City; Julie Kennedy, of Elkton; and Brian Lemley, of Newark, Del. His great-grandparents include Alan and Judy Killenger, of Rising Sun; and the late Katharine and Nelson Jester.
