Baby girl Lilly Anne Bogus was born on March 03, 2020 at Union Hospital in Elkton. The bouncing baby girl weighed 8 lbs. 7 oz. at birth.
Proud parents are Charlotte Cote Bogus and Michael Bogus of Elkton. Excited siblings are 11-year-old Robert and 2-year-old Ava.
Beaming grandparents are Marykathryn Van Keuren (Elkton, MD), Raymond Cote (Colora, MD), Kathy Bogus (Thorndale, PA), and Christopher Bogus (Thorndale, PA). Great-grandparents are Mr. & Mrs. Richard Rodney (Glenn Mills, PA), Mrs. Wanda Bogus (Coatesville, PA).
