Maryland Auxiliary members attend the 2019-2020 Mid-Year Conference and C.A.F.E. in Honolulu, Hawaii last week.
Three auxiliary members from Port Deposit’s Post 8185 attended and are shown at the conference-ending luau at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel Sunday evening. Stephanie Gibson, Anne Gibson, and JoAnne Bierly (all on right) are seated with Maryland’s Auxiliary President Cynthia Davis from Baltimore.
On the left, Betty and Gary Stahm of Jarrettsville are next to VaNette Jones of Salisbury.
— Submitted by JoAnne Bierly and Stephanie Gibson, co-historians for Post 8185
