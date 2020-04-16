You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Ask the Historical Society

  • 0
rowlandville oct 11 1967 whig church 079.JPG
HSCC PROVIDED PHOTO

Q: Do you have a photo of the old Rowlandsville Methodist Church before it fell into disrepair?

— Madilyn Gerard

A: On October 21, 1967, the Rowlandsville Methodist Church building was sold at an auction, and the October 11 issue had a photograph of the building. which had gone up on the hillside in 1870. The proceeds of the auction benefited the Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church building fund, the newspaper reported

— Mike Dixon

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!