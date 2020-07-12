Q: Do you have any information on the movie house in Cecilton?
A: In the middle third of the 20th century, most Cecil County towns had theaters. One of those enjoyable places was the “Cecil” in Cecilton, where nightly shows (except Sunday) were offered in air-conditioned comfort on a beautiful, wide-screen. In addition to the big show, the Cecil also presented cartoons, news, and sports shorts for moviegoers. James D. Stradley had opened the “Cecil Theatre” in the old George Biddle High School in 1948, a building he purchased from the Board of Education. He leased the other half for use as a hardware store. The grand opening took place during the last week of February 1948. On the screen for that gala week in Cecilton were Black Gold, The Yearling, Kilroy was Here, and Song of Sierras.
