Q: Do you have any information about the Manor Methodist Church and Cemetery on Cayot’s Corner road Chesapeake City?
— Gary Burkhardt
A: Margaret Prigel’s 1990 history of Trinity United Methodist Church provides some information. She writes that the first Methodist Society in Cecil County was organized in 1771 by Rev. Richard Wright.
“Frances Asbury and Wright, missionaries sent to the colonies by John Wesley, arrived in Philadelphia on Oct. 27, 1771.” Heading in different directions, Wright went “south to Bohemia Manor where he formed the Society at the home of Solomon Hershey. Early in 1772, the Society built a log cabin at Hudson’s Corner, naming it Bethesda. With Methodism growing he soon formed another Society at Thompson’s School, leading in time to the building of Bethel Church alongside the C & D Canal in 1790. When Mrs. Prigel wrote the 1990 history, she remarked that “both buildings are now gone. At the site of the log cabin chapel only scattered and broken grave stones remain. At Bethel there is a beautiful monument and well-kept cemetery.”
Cayot’s Corner at the intersection Augustine Hermann Highway (Rt. 213) and the Town Point Road south of Chesapeake City was named for Jacques Cayot (1806-1889), a Frenchman, who owned a farm there. This hamlet was also known as Hudson’ Corner
— Mike Dixon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.