Q: Did Pilot have any businesses around 1900?
— Christian Chaney
A: The R. L. Polk & Co Peninsula Directory for the Eastern Shore of Maryland provides information to help us with this question.
The 1908-09 directory notes that the village had a population of 200 people and for a rural community there was a strong cluster of business enterprises.
These included: Mrs. Lizzie Adams, dressmaker; William L. Gross, grocer; Oliver McCullough, blacksmith; Robert McCullough poultry; D. B. Love, carpenter; Wm. R. Love, postmaster; Luther Ragan, poultry; and James Richey carpenter. Pilots who served on the arks and rafts brought down the Susquehanna during spring flooding often made their homes there and hence its name.
— Mike Dixon
