Ask the Historical Society

Q: I was wondering if I could ask if you had any knowledge of the history of the Municipal Building in downtown Port Deposit?
— Rhys Hockenberry
A: In the summer of 1868, the Port Deposit Town Commissioners awarded a contract to “rebuild the engine house and public-school room,” which had been destroyed by a fire during the winter months.
In developing their plan for an expanded public building, they added a third floor for a masonic hall, and the paper remarked this structure would “far surpass in beauty the one destroyed by the fire last winter.”
The contractor was awarded to Eli Sentman. After it was finished, the town occupied the first floor for an engine and wheelhouse, while the school board used the second floor and the third floor housed the Harmony Lodge of Masons. For generations, this was Station 7, the headquarters for the Water Fire Company, but as the company grew in the 1960s, there was a need for a new headquarters.
In 1973 when the Maryland Historical Trust surveyed Port Deposit, the preservation agency noted that the municipal building was occupied by the town public works department, the masonic lodge, and the police department. On the old engine room floor, there was room for the municipal truck and snowplow.
— Mike Dixon
