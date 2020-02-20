Q: Do you know when the railroad stopped delivering the mail by train to Rising Sun?
— Reece Ralston
A: Rail service along the Octoraro Branch had been in sharp decline since the 1920s. But the Pennsylvania Railroad continued delivering the United States Mail to the Rising Sun Post Office until Oct. 1st 1945 when the mail train was discontinued. After that letters and packages to and from town were delivered by truck. When the newspapers announced the discontinuation of service, they noted that the town had been without passenger service for years, and that the only rail service was an occasional freight train as most freight came by truck.
— Mike Dixon
