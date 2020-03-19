Q: In the early 1960s, a large crane fell into Conowingo Lake when some construction work was being done. Do you have any information on that?
— David Bowman
A: Working about 50-feet off shore in approximately 65-feet of water, a 130-ton crane fell into the Conowingo Lake in September 1961.
The platform the unit owned by Forest Company of Mechanicsburg, PA was on caved in; it had cost $135,000, when purchased two years earlier. It was being used to build the intake structure above the Dam, which would provide water for a new pipeline for Baltimore.
Two attempts to lift the equipment from the bottom of the lake failed, divers being called in from Baltimore and Middle River, along with a new crane. As salvage efforts continued, officials said the unit might rest at the bottom of the lake for as long as two months before it could be brought to the surface.
— Mike Dixon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.