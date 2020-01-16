Q: Do you have any information on the West Amwell School?
A: The West Amwell School was located about two miles northeast of Elkton on the old road to Newark. The first school was built here in 1854 and took its name from the nearby West Amwell Rolling Mill, according to Ernest Howard’s History of Cecil County Schools. In 1862 a Sunday School was organized at West Amwell. It met in the schoolhouse from that date until the Perkins Memorial Chapel was built in 1898.
The first brick school served until August 1906 when A. M. Strickland received a contract to build a new frame building for $1,338. Teachers included Harriet Evans, Reba H. Miller, Ethel Graves, Flora A. Davis (1908-1923), Estelle Wood, and Alice Todd. Miss Todd was the last teacher at the school, the doors closing for the last time on Dec. 31. 1931, according to Howard. The building was sold on June 14, 1931, to Mrs. Nelle Chevrivil for $510. – Mike Dixon
