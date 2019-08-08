Underwoods celebrate 70th anniversary

Bill Underwood and Sylvia Van Den Heuvel Underwood, of Fair Hill, recently celebrated 70 years of marriage.
The Underwoods, now retired, operate the Pine Valley Christmas Trees farm.
They have four children: Larry Underwood, of Rising Sun; Joncie Underwood, of Fair Hill; Kathy Wilson, of Rising Sun; and Mike Underwood, of Fair Hill. They also are blessed with 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
