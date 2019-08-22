Leathrums celebrate 65th anniversary

George and Nancy Leathrum, of Elkton, recently celebrated 65 years of marriage.
George is a retired United Methodist pastor and Nancy has served the church as director of the Women's Division of the United Methodist Women and in various capacities in her local church.
Their son, David, lives in Townsend, Del., and they have three granddaughters and four great-grandchildren.
