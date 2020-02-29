Leap Love: Cecil County couple celebrates their second leap anniversary

CECIL COUNTY — Cecil County couple Dawn & Clay Weddle married in 2012, but they’re officially celebrating their 2nd wedding anniversary this year.
How? They married on a Leap Day.
Though a wedding date that can’t technically be celebrated annually isn’t the average couple’s first choice, the Weddles chose their leap date intentionally.
Leap weddings are simply a matter of preference. Unlike leap birthdays, they're chosen by you, not for you.
After nearly a decade of marriage, the Weddles are resolute in their decisions. After all, unique experiences make for memorable moments.
For this year’s anniversary, Dawn & Clay Weddle are giving the community their take on what it’s like to be married on Leap Day:
What made you decide to marry on a Leap Day?
DW: We thought it would be something fun and different.
CW: Seemed like it was as good a day as any. Plus it's near her birthday, making both of them easier to remember.
What's the most memorable anniversary celebration you've had thus far?
DW: For our one year anniversary, we took a long weekend to Washington D.C., staying right outside of Chinatown. We hit all the museums - the United States Botanic Garden, Madame Tussauds and International Spy Museum; it was a ton of fun.
CW: We went on vacation for one anniversary. Definitely overdue for another one.
Do you ever wish you chose a different date? Why or why not?
DW: Not really. We chose it because we wanted it that way, and we are happy.
CW: Not at all, it's been fun having an unusual anniversary.
Have you picked up any traditions throughout the years? If so, what are they?
DW: Not really. We are pretty low-key.
CW: Not that I'm aware of.
Any surprising perks or inconveniences that come along with a Leap Day anniversary? If so, what are they?
DW: Not so much, other than people always asking how we celebrate if our anniversary only comes once every 4 years.
CW: No inconveniences, and some perks would definitely be a plus, but there haven't been any of those either.
Happy anniversary, Dawn and Clay Weddle!
