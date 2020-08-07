Walter & Barbara married at Cherry Methodist Church on August 6, 1960. They dated in Elkton High School and graduated. They were married 2 years when Walt was drafted into the Army, and sent to Germany. After his 2 years of service, they moved into Delaware. Later, had 2 sons, Michael and Mark. They now live in Fairhill area and have been there for 43 years. They have 4 granddaughters, Lauren, Livy, Paige, Ally and 1 grandson, Justin.
