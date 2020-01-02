The Chesapeake City Little League and family of Carol Jones would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Union Hospital of Cecil County for their donation to the Little League in honor of Carol.
A lifelong resident of Cecil County and long-term devoted employee of Union Hospital, Carol would have been honored to receive this donation. She adored her associates at the hospital and was proud to say she worked there. Carol spent the majority of her career working with Facilities Management and took great pride in the work of that team.
A special thank you goes to Mark Mears and the Facilities Management team for making the donation happen and for recognizing the impact that Carol had on the hospital. She is missed by her friends at the Little League and especially by her family. Carol’s memory will live on through stories, laughs and tears from everyone who knew and loved her.
