NORTH EAST — When the 5th Festival of Trees kicks off Nov. 13th to benefit Cecil County CASA there will be a star quality to the sea of decorations thanks to Mr. Christmas.
Benjamin Bradley, star of the Netflix show “Holiday Home Makeovers with Mr. Christmas,” was in the party tent behind Woody’s Crab House on South Main Street in North East Saturday to decorate a 9-foot-tall life-like tree (Bradley doesn’t like to use the word “artificial”) and set up Santa’s Workshop.
“We had 7 million viewers,” Bradley said. “Everyone needed a little Christmas last year.”
Thanks to the pandemic, fans will have to wait until next year to see season two, assuming Netflix makes that decision, Bradley said.
For the uninitiated, “Holiday Home Makeover” responded to written requests from people in need of help to make Christmas special.
“Some of the stories are heart touching,” he said.
A close family transitioning as the oldest child prepares to marry and move away, a family trying to merge its Christian and Jewish faiths, a young family hoping to host the holidays in their home are among the episodes. “The concept is to work with family traditions ... and line them up with new ways to celebrate the holiday.”
Bradley is used to decorating homes. He came to North East in August to get a look at the tent, which he admitted was a challenge for his skills.
“I also wanted to not take away from the trees,” he said of the major fundraiser for the organization dedicated to helping Cecil County’s foster care children.
Giulia Hodge, executive director of CASA, said she hopes to have more than the 52 trees that were decorated and auctioned last year. The trees are being erected and fluffed this week and then supporters will come in and decorate their assigned tree. Sponsor a 6-foot tree for $100 or a 2-footer for $50. Of course, supporters can simply donate and sponsor a tree or become an event sponsor. Call 410-996-3025.
Go to cecilcasa.org to fill out the online sponsorship forms or to learn more about the mission of the Court Appointed Special Advocates.
The public will be invited in Nov. 13 through Dec. 4 to view the Festival of Trees and bid on their choice. Winners of the trees will be notified after the Cecil County Christmas Parade, which will be held in North East Dec. 4.
“Come every day and see the trees or you can bid online at cecilcasa.org,” Hodge said.
It was Michael Welker, community outreach coordinator for CASA, who first contacted Bradley. He and his wife Kara watched the Netflix show just after last year’s Festival of Trees and he figured he would try to get Mr. Christmas involved.
“I told him what CASA is about and what we do,” Welker said.
Bradley was touched and agreed to see the space. Welker and Hodge met him at the tent in August.
“He came with a pad and a tape measure and he said yes,” Hodge recalled.
Assisted by Louise Murray, one of the Mr. Christmas elves, Bradley covered the taps inside the tiki bar with fake brick, strung lights and peppermint themed decorations and liberally dusted the small area with fake snow. Then he turned his attention to the tree, adding burlap garland, candy canes and tons of red ornaments.
“I’m an ornament away from tacky,” he said as he turned rolls of plaid ribbon into large full bows for the tree. Bradley said nothing is off limits when decorating. “It can be a baby shoe, dog biscuits; your tree is the scrapbook of your life.”
Watching Bradley flit from one element to the next, Murray said she doesn’t have a specialty and just makes herself available.
“I hand him things and try to see what he needs and I’ve been known to fluff a tree or a wreath,” Murray said. “I’m inspired by this. I never knew you could do so much with peppermints.”
Bradley will be back in December to judge the trees and award prizes.
