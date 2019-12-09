BALTIMORE – On Monday, Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police Chief Col. Jerry Jones swore in the agency’s newest officer. Ofc. S. Claus, badge #1225, will be assigned to Toys for Tots collection sites at toll facilities across Maryland and at the Port of Baltimore.
Ofc. S. Claus, his fellow MDTA Officers and MDTA helpers will collect new, unwrapped toys starting tomorrow through Thursday, December 12, from 6 to 9 a.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. This is the 30th year that the MDTA Police have hosted Toys for Tots, collecting more than 152,000 toys and $120,000 from our generous customers.
The MDTA will hold collections at the Baltimore Harbor and Fort McHenry tunnels (I-895, I-95), the Bay Bridge (US 50/301), the Francis Scott Key Bridge (I-695), the Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge (US 301), the Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge (US 40), the Intercounty Connector (MD 200) and the Dundalk Marine Terminal.
The Maryland Transportation Authority Police, a nationally accredited force, is the seventh-largest law-enforcement agency in the State with more than 600 sworn and civilian law-enforcement professionals. MDTA Police Officers provide law enforcement at the MDTA’s highways, bridges and tunnels, at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, and at the Port of Baltimore.
