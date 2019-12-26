ELKTON — An Elkton woman was inspired to write a beautiful holiday poem after seeing a Christmas tree made of different kinds of bears at a neighbor’s house last week.
Artist and poet C. J. Renee Boyle of Glipin Avenue was visiting with neighbors when she saw a Christmas tree festooned with many different types of teddy bears on the hearth at her friend’s house.
Inspiration struck almost immediately, and upon returning home she penned the following holiday poem, called “The Little Christmas Tree.” Boyle gave permission for us to share it with you:
I want to tell you about a little Christmas tree,
That my friend asked me to come and see.
She was a little hesitant when she said,
”I decided to have a bear tree this year, instead.
Do you think it’s an appropriate tree for an occasion as this?
Or is it not the right time and blasphemous?”
I looked at the little tree full of bears,
And I said, “This little tree is full of cares!”
Think about it a minute and you will see,
This is the perfect example of a Christmas tree.
When someone is sick or scared or blue,
You give them a bear to hold. It’s true!
It gives them a feeling of warmth, security, and love.
It fits in with the Christmas season like a glove.
There’s more to tell you about this little tree,
Because these bears were of every color, you see.
They were black and brown and tan and white,
Yet they were all together and happy all right.
They represent the people on this earth and so,
This little tree is relevant and important to show,
how discrimination and hatefulness must end.
So your little bear tree is the best of all, my friend.
