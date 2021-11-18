The 79-foot tall Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives from Elkton, Md., is setup onto Rockefeller Plaza from a flatbed truck, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in New York. New York City ushered in the holiday season with the arrival of the Norway spruce that will serve as one of the world's most famous Christmas trees. (AP Photo/Dieu-Nalio Chery)
ELKTON — Tickets are going fast for two Cecil County CASA-organized bus trips to New York City to see Devon and Julie Price's Christmas Tree in Rockefeller Center.
CASA is taking a bus Wednesday Dec. 1 to see the Norway spruce from Cecil County get lit up for the first time. A second tour will be Saturday Dec. 18. Giulia Hodge, executive director of the local Court Appointed Special Advocates, said the cost for either trip is $70 per person and $60 for CASA volunteers.
Hodge said, during the Festival of Trees opening last weekend, that she overheard people saying they wished there was a way to go see the tree.
"I kept hearing, 'if there was a bus going I'd buy a ticket,'" said Hodge. "So we're capitalizing on that as a fundraiser."
Both trips will have you in the Big Apple for hours, enough to take in other sights and sounds before seeing the tree.
"There's a Christmas market around the corner and you won't have to walk far for things to do," she said of the self-guided day. A map will be provided showing travelers what's nearby and where to meet to get back on the bus home.
The Dec. 1 bus trip departs the Big Elk Mall at noon and will return around midnight. For those taking the Dec. 18 trip the bus will depart the CASA parking lot at 126-3 East High St. in Elkton at 8 a.m. and return at 8 p.m.
A 55-seat coach bus will be the mode of transportation.
"This will probably never happen again," she said of Cecil County's time to shine on the national stage. "This is a chance to be a part of Cecil County history."
Go to cecilcasa.org and click on the events page to get tickets online, or stop in the CASA office and pay by cash, check or credit card.
