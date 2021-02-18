COLORA — The Rev. David Burke walked up to an SUV and the driver-side window lowered under cold but sunny skies Wednesday in the parking lot of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church.
As pastor of the church on Liberty Grove Road in Colora, Burke was making sure those that wanted them could mark the solemn start of Lent with the sign of the cross drawn on the forehead with a mixture of palm ashes and olive oil.
The drive thru Ash Wednesday event was offered from noon until 1 p.m. and again from. 5 until 6 p.m.
“I wanted to do this because some people with health challenges need a safe place to start the Lenten season,” Burke said.
“We don’t need to be in a church to celebrate Lent but we need to be together as the body of Christ,” said Dale Kerns as she waited for her personal service with Burke.
The global pandemic struck a year ago just as the Lenten season began.
“Last year we had the service in the sanctuary,” Burke recalled. Not long after, however, cases of COVID-19 took off and all kinds of gatherings including church services were cancelled. Easter and then Christmas were tempered by social distancing and capacity limitations indoors.
While the congregation at Mount Pleasant can once again gather on Sunday morning, safety measures are in place.
“We worship every Sunday at 10 a.m.” said Paula Gilley, chairwoman of the Administrative Council of the church. “But we have every other pew marked off and people have to social distance.”
It means no passing-of-the-peace, and sacred elements such as communion had to change. Instead of sharing the bread and the cup, Burke said he and his congregation now use a pre-packaged communion service in which each person receives a small cup of grape juice and a small piece of bread.
Lent comes from the Old English word for ‘lengthen’ and marks the arrival of Spring when the days begin to get longer. The day to celebrate Easter changes each year and falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the Spring Equinox.
Ash Wednesday remembers Jesus’ 40-day fast as described in the New Testament Gospels. As part of Ash Wednesday ashes are placed on the forehead in the shape of a cross. Ashes are obtained by burning palm leaves from Palm Sunday services the previous season. At Mount Pleasant the ashes were mixed with a bit of olive oil for staying power and applied with a cotton swab.
For those who follow the tradition it marks the start of a season of self reflection, denial to self and fasting.
After making the sign on each forehead Burke would pray for the person and invite them to join in recitation of The Lord’s Prayer.
The Lenten season reaches its climax on Holy Week starting with Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and then Easter Sunday.
