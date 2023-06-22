NASCAR Nashville Trackhouse Auto Racing

FILE — Ross Chastain smiles prior to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, May 29, 2023, in Concord, N.C. Ty Norris has heard NASCAR fans both cheer and boo Chastain. The president of Trackhouse Racing also wishes NASCAR had 40 drivers just like the man nicknamed the “Melon Man” who races hard chasing wins and titles. Now Trackhouse Racing needs Chastain to start by winning for the first time this season. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley, File)

 Matt Kelley

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ty Norris has heard NASCAR fans both cheer and boo Ross Chastain, who seems to make more enemies by the race.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.