ELKTON — April 1st is National Census Day, and there will be efforts throughout Cecil County for all of its population to get counted.
It’s imperative for all county residents to get counted, as the census data impacts funds for programs like CHIP, SNAP and even school funding.
In 2010, only 73 percent Cecil County’s residents participated in the Census and Cecil County Council Manager James Massey wants everyone to be counted this year.
“The council is heading up local efforts to encourage participation,” Massey told the Whig on Monday. “In 2010, one-fourth of the population did not complete the census. That’s very hurtful, because federal and state funding is shorted.”
The council began meeting with interested parties in October, and has reached out to all community agencies.
“Primarily, the effort is focused on those who don’t get counted,” said Massey. “We’re reaching out to the senior population, minorities and the traditionally marginalize, English as second language populations and the very rural and isolated.”
Massey said that parents need to know about the census, as well. “Parents of children don’t think they should be counted, but children should be counted,” he said. “It affects education funding.”
The census efforts are not reported to the IRS or other agencies — it is merely for counting purposes. Massey said he thinks there are potentially 150,000 residents in Cecil County, but most measures put official counts closer to 100,000.
“That’s a problem,” said Massey.
Efforts will be convenient, and can be done online. Cecil County Public Library will have computers set up in the lead up to April 1st, as well. Census workers will also be stopping by people’s homes.
The Cecil Whig wants everyone to be counted, and we will be running more information during the coming weeks.
