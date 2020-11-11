ESSEX — “He absolutely is afraid of nothing,” Bob Larsen, son-in-law of James Lane and Pastor at Trinity Church in Essex, said.
“He’s pushing 100, he’s lived through a lot. He lived through Polio, the Mumps, Rubella, other pandemics our country has been through. He has confidence that our country will get through this because he’s seen us go through it before.”
Lane has not only lived through former pandemics, economic depressions and nation wide political/social tensions, but he also fought overseas during World War Two and managed to build a church, literally brick by brick, despite having no money—needless to say, 2020 has nothing on Lane.
While the Avenue News wasn’t able to get an interview with Lane ( he was out voting in the 2020 General Election when our team called for an interview), Larsen was able to talk about his father-in-law and how his experience as a veteran and dedicated man of faith has helped him and other stay positive through this challenging year.
“He is the rock that holds the family together. There are 5 generations from him down. [We] look to him as that solid rock that serves as an example for the family and the community,” Larsen said.
Members of the Larsen and Lane family have grown up hearing stories of Lane’s time overseas when he was in the Fifth Infantry Division of the Third Army. He was sent overseas 29 days after D-Day, the invasion of Normandy and served under General George Patton.
Larsen said while Lane calls on his experiences of being a soldier to guide him through his everyday actions and choices, he said he rarely brings up any stories of what it was like on the battlefields.
“He will talk briefly about his service and tell some of the funny stories but when it gets to the real details of what it’s like to be in combat, like so many people from his generation, he doesn’t talk about it,” Larsen said.
Lane received a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for his service and eventually moved to Baltimore County where he got married and began to build a church from scratch.
“Him and my mother in law used to sell doughnuts every week and how much money they made swelling doughnuts was how much cement block they could go buy and that’s how much block they could lay that week to get the church built,” Larsen said.
Lane became the Reverend of Trinity Church in Essex and then eventually became a Baltimore County Police Officer and a Chaplain ( a title his daughter Hope Larsen now carries).
Now, at the age of 96, Lane is still involved with the church as its senior pastor and helping with the church’s renovation project and new online services the conjugation started after churches were closed due to COVID-19.
“While he hasn’t been able to physically participate in the renovation, he absolutely has been a part of the renovation in terms of offering guidance and suggestions,” Larsen said.
“He was positively behind us getting into our live streaming of our services and he’s 100% behind continuing that process even though churches are open again because he sees that we are reaching a lot more people that way. There are people from Florida, South Carolina, Minnesota, Tennessee, ‘coming to church’ every Sunday. People who used to be members of this church but moved away are so happy because it feels like they are back at their home church again.”
