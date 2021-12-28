The Maryland Terrapins battle their former Atlantic Coast Conference foe Virginia Tech Hokies at 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday in the 2021 New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.
Maryland (6-6) is making its first bowl appearance since the 2015 season. Here is a primer to get you ready for game time.
1. Create Turnovers
The Maryland defense ranked near the bottom in the nation (118th) in takeaways in 2021. The Terps need to give their offense confidence early in the game and some turnovers for good field position is a great way to get to that goal.
2. Disrupt the Hokie rushing attack
Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear and quarterback Braxton Burmeister have combined for over 1,200 yards 8 scores on the ground. The Hokies have scored 15 rushing touchdowns this season. Forcing Burmeister to stand in the pocket and throw down field could set up for a good day for the Terrapin defensive backs.
3. Get the “Good” Taulia going early
Which version of Taulia Tagovailoa will fans get on Wednesday? When he feels comfortable and in control, Tagovailoa is one of the most dynamic play makers in the Bug 10 Conference. But when he is rushing throws and not going through his reads, Maryland can’t get behind in a hurry.
Tagovailoa passed for 3,595 yards and 24 touchdowns along with 11 interceptions. Maryland could get the rushing game going to take some pressure off of their star quarterback and let him play loose. Running back Tyon Fleet-Davis rushed for 664 yards this season but the line up front struggled to give him consistent push against some stiff Big 10 Conference competition when Maryland lost six of its final nine games.
