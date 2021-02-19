NORTH EAST — Three people who live in the same residence near North East are facing assault charges after a fight, reportedly over owed rent, according to Cecil County District Court records.
At one point during the fray, which occurred at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday in the unit block of Roberts Way, one of the suspects, Christy Lee Burns, 35, allegedly struck another, David Paul Brinton, 53, in the head with a wooden club, court records allege.
Maryland State Police Tfc. K. Eby responded to that residence after receiving a complaint regarding “an assault with a bat,” police said. Investigators later learned that Burns’ boyfriend, Stephen Robert Hart, 36, also had been involved in the fight, police added.
“Upon my arrival, I entered the residence and observed David Paul Brinton kneeling on the bedroom floor, bleeding from his head. Brinton was irate, stating, Christy Lee Burns assaulted him with a club,” according to charging documents, which further indicate, “Brinton was irate because Hart and Burns do not pay him rent; however, he (has let) them reside at his residence for approximately one year.”
Burns told the investigator that Brinton kicked a bedroom door, breaking it off the hinges, police said. She also told the investigator that, after entering the bedroom, Brinton said that “he was going to kill her and her boyfriend,” police added.
Hart told the investigator that Brinton grabbed him and struck him an unknown number of times after entering the bedroom, police reported.
Eby also interviewed a 14-year-old female, who told the investigator that she was in the living room when Brinton allegedly “kicked the bedroom door in,” according to police. Court records indicate that the juvenile also is one of the alleged assault victims.
“(The juvenile) heard commotion in the room and heard Brinton yelling for (the juvenile) to get Hart and Burns off of him. (The juvenile) was in the hallway and observed Hart on top of Brinton and Burns holding a wooden club, about to hit Brinton. (The juvenile) stated she grabbed the wooden club out of Burns’ hand, at which point Burns struck (the juvenile) in her right eye with a closed fist,” according to charging documents.
Burns is charged with first-degree assault, which is a felony that is punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and second-degree assault, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum 10-year penalty and $2,500 fine, court records show.
Released on personal recognizance, Burns is scheduled for a March 8 preliminary hearing, according to court records.
Hart, who also was released on personal recognizance, is charged with second-degree assault and is scheduled for an April 16 preliminary inquiry hearing, court records show.
Brinton is charged with second-degree assault, too, and is awaiting a March 29 preliminary inquiry hearing, according to court records. Brinton was charged by way of criminal summons, court records show.
