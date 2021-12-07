COLLEGE PARK, Md. – The University of Maryland Terrapins are bowling once more.
Maryland accepted an invitation to the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in New York City where the Terps will match-up with the Virginia Tech. This is the 28th bowl game in program history and first since 2016.
The game is scheduled Dec. 29 at 2:15 p.m. kickoff and will be televised nationally on ESPN.
“We are excited to be selected to play in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl,” said Maryland Head Coach Michael Locksley. “Returning to postseason play is the next step in the upward trend of our program. I’m thrilled that our players, especially the seniors, will have the chance to play inside Yankee Stadium and experience all of the special events that come with a bowl trip. I’m also happy that our fans will have the chance to drive up to New York City and watch us take on Virginia Tech, a former ACC rival.”
Maryland (6-6) salvaged the season and got to bowl eligibility with a regular season-ending thrashing of Big 10 rival Rutgers, 40-16 after playing the 19th toughest schedule in the FBS.
The Terps are led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who set Maryland single-season records for both passing yards (3,595) and completions (308). The junior has completed 68.4 percent of his passes and has thrown 24 touchdowns while ranking amongst the top three in the Big Ten in nearly every passing category.
Virginia Tech is 6-6 on the season, coming off a win over Virginia to become bowl eligible in the final game of the season. The Terps are 16-15 all-time against the Hokies and played Virginia Tech five times when both programs were members of the ACC.
