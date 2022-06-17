COLLEGE PARK, MD – Twelve members of the Maryland football team have earned Preseason All-Big Ten honors from Athlon Sports and Phil Steele, both publications have announced this past week.
Six Terps: CB Jakorian Bennett, WR Dontay Demus Jr., WR Rakim Jarrett, DL Mosiah Nasili-Kite, K Chad Ryland and QB Taulia Tagovailoa were listed on both publications’ Preseason All-Big Ten lists.
Nasili-Kite earned Preseason First Team honors from Phil Steele. The redshirt senior defensive lineman totaled 37 tackles (25 solo) last year and stood second on the team with seven tackles for loss for 35 yards and third on the team with four sacks for 28 yards. In 2020, Nasili-Kite led the Big Ten in sacks per game.
Jarrett earned Second Team recognition from both Athlon Sports and Phil Steele. The junior led the Terps in every receiving category with 62 receptions for 829 yards and five touchdowns, ranking seventh in program history in single season receptions.
Bennett earned Second Team honors from Phil Steele and Third Team honors from Athlon. The senior cornerback led all Power Five players last season and ranked sixth in the FBS with 16 pass breakups, the most by a Terp since Domonique Foxworth had 22 in 2003.
Demus Jr. earned a spot on the Third Team from both Athlon and Phil Steele. A three-time Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection, Demus Jr. led the Big Ten and stood 11th in the country in receiving yards and ranked third in the conference in both receptions per game (5.6) and sixth in touchdowns at the time of his injury in the fifth game of the season last year.
Ryland, a transfer from Eastern Michigan, also earned a Third Team spot from both publications. The senior holds the Eastern Michigan record career points scored with 309.
Tagovailoa, one of the top quarterbacks in the nation entering 2022, garnered Third Team recognition from both outlets. The 2021 New Era Pinstripe Bowl MVP set program single season records in passing yards (3,860), completions (328), completion percentage (69.2%), passing touchdowns (26) and 300-yard passing games (7) last season.
Athlon Sports Preseason All-Big Ten
Second Team
WR Rakim Jarrett
OL Jaelyn Duncan
Third Team
QB Taulia Tagovailoa
WR Dontay Demus
CB Jakorian Bennett
K Chad Ryland
Fourth Team
DL Mosiah Nasili-Kite
CB Deonte Banks
Phil Steele Preseason All-Big Ten
First Team
DL Mosiah Nasili-Kite
Second Team
WR Rakim Jarrett
CB Jakorian Bennett
Third Team
QB Taulia Tagovailoa
WR Dontay Demus Jr.
K Chad Ryland
Fourth Team
TE Corey Dyches
DL Ami Finau
LB Ruben Hyppolite II
CB Tarheeb Still
