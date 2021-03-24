HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Susquehanna River Basin Commission held its quarterly business meeting virtually from Harrisburg, Pa. on March 12, 2021. Among its actions, the Commission:
· approved 7 water projects including one Commission-initiated project modification, with four projects being tabled;
· ratified one agreement and approved two projects;
· approved release of a proposed rulemaking for public comment; and
· adopted a resolution designating the Executive Director as the authorized agent for a grant with PEMA.
The voting Commissioners and alternates were: Suzanne Dorsey, Chair, Assistant Secretary, Maryland Department of the Environment; Aneca Atkinson, Deputy Secretary, Office of Water Programs, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection; Col. John Litz, Baltimore District Engineer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and James Tierney, Deputy Commissioner for Water Resources, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Matthew Marko, Director of Region 7, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation joined the meeting as an advisor. Maryland Secretary of the Environment Ben Grumbles also joined to present a citation from Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, congratulating SRBC on its 50th anniversary and noting how important the work of SRBC is. The proclamation reads, in part, that the Commission has “proven success in protecting and managing one of our nation’s largest river basins” and noting its importance to the health of the Chesapeake Bay.
Other commissioners offered remarks on behalf of their respective jurisdictions as well. Deputy Commissioner Tierney offered his congratulations, stating, “SRBC at its core is a technical and scientific entity, which allows for a partnership that is effective and based on fact. I recommit NY to the Susquehanna River Basin Commission and to its technical competency, which is quite impressive, and express gratitude for the past 50 years and look forward to the next 50.”
Deputy Secretary Atkinson added that SRBC and PADEP have successfully worked collaboratively over the years to help advance their shared mission. She noted, “Thanks in part to the efforts of the SRBC we see improved water quality and healthier communities throughout the watershed, and I am honored to help usher in the next 50 years of cooperative conservation and protection of this critical resource.”
Col. Litz stated, “I would like to acknowledge the difficult but very important role the Commission plays in managing and protecting water resources in the basin. It’s not easy to consider all the different interests in the resource that they are asked to focus their efforts on, and I think they do a very, very good job at building the partnerships that are key to making it all work.”
Among other business items, the Commissioners directed staff to release a proposed rulemaking, along with three related policies, to the public for review and comment. The proposed regulations and policies are designed to provide clarity to project sponsors, target only the most appropriate activities for oversight, and establish a more efficient and effective framework to review groundwater withdrawals. The proposals will be open for written public comment until May 17, 2021 and oral testimony may be provided at a public hearing on May 6, 2021.
Projects Approved (includes new approvals, modifications, and renewals)
1. Project Sponsor and Facility: Hastings Municipal Authority, Elder Township, Cambria County, Pa.
2. Project Sponsor and Facility: Montgomery Water Authority, Clinton Township, Lycoming County, Pa.
3. Project Sponsor and Facility: Renovo Energy Center LLC, Renovo Borough, Clinton County, Pa.
4. Project Sponsor and Facility: Village of Sidney, Town of Sidney, Delaware County, N.Y.
5. Project Sponsor: SUEZ Water Pennsylvania Inc. Project Facility: Dallas Operation, Dallas Township, Luzerne County, Pa.
6. Project Sponsor and Facility: Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Inc., Town of Campbell, Steuben County, N.Y.
Commission Initiated Project Approval Modification
7. Project Sponsor and Facility: Empire Kosher Poultry, Inc., Walker Township, Juniata County, Pa.
Project Approvals Tabled
8. Beech Resources, LLC (Lycoming Creek), Lycoming Township, Lycoming County, Pa.
9. Geneva Farm Golf Course, Inc., Dublin District, Harford County, Md.
10. Greenfield Township Municipal Authority, Greenfield Township, Blair County, Pa.
11. Weaverland Valley Authority. Project Facility: Blue Ball Water System, East Earl Township, Lancaster County, Pa.
