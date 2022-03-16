Cecil County high school basketball was ripe with stand-out talent during the 2021-2022 season, and some of the brightest of young Cecil stars were recently selected to the returning Whig All-County Basketball Team.
With only 10 spots for so much talent across Cecil County, it was a battle to make selections, just like it was on the courts night-in and night-out.
On the boys first-team, Elkton guard Jayden Triplett led the way with 14.2 points per game along with a solid 8.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in leading Elkton to the regional finals against Fallston.
Others selected on the first-team include Jeremiah Falko of Tri-State Christian who averaged 20 points per game and led the state of Maryland in three-pointers (90) while leading the Crusaders to a 29-4 record and the MIL championship and beating every county team except Elkton (the two teams did not face off) this season.
Luke Moore of Rising Sun averaged 13.8 points and 10 rebounds while leading Rising Sun to the second round of the MPSSAA playoffs. The first-team also included Austin Keefer of North East and Jonas Scott of Bohemia Manor.
Keefer averaged 13.5 points and 10 rebounds while scoring over 20 points five times this season.
Scott was the captain of Bohemia Manor and averaged near a double-double, including scoring more than 19 points per game over the final five games of the season. Scott capped his season off with 33 points in his final home game — one of the stand-out performances in the county in 2022.
The girls first team selections included Tome guard Landen Cain. Cain averaged 14.1 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. She was also a defensive wizard, with 9.1 steals and dished out 5.1 assists per contest.
Elkton senior guard Mikayla Jefferson was one of the counties most dynamic playmakers and averaged 10.5 points and 4.2 rebounds while also dishing out 2.4 assists per game.
”She has a complete game all around,” Elkton coach Gabe Sherrod said. “She was tremendous for us on the defensive end (1.6 steals per game).”
Rising Sun sophomore Allison Stoudt scored 28 points in a win over Edgewood during the season in one of the most impressive girls basketball offensive showings of the season. Stoudt averaged 12.6 points per game for the Lady Tigers.
Rounding out the first team honors were sisters from Bohemia Manor — Rylee and Reagan Lenz. Rylee was first in rebounds for the Lady Eagles with 184 rebounds and also recorded 45 blocks this season. Reagan led Bohemia Manor in scoring despite missing the first five games due to injury. Reagan shot 53.3% from the field and was a double-double contributor in five of the final seven games of the season.
Coaches of the year include Elkton boys coach Charles Givens, Sr. and Bohemia Manor girls coach Sean Lenz.
Givens coached Elkton to an 11-10 record, the best record among public MPSSAA schools in the county and made a run to the MPSSAA Regional Final where they lost by one point, 52-51 to Fallston.
Lenz led his team to a 15-8 record including winning of 8 of the last 10 games. A key playoff win over No. 2 Patterson Mills was the highlight of the year and the team lost in the regional championship to No. 1 Havre de Grace, 45-50.
2022 Whig All-County Basketball Team
Boys Coach of the Year — Charles Givens, Sr.
Girls Coach of the Year — Sean Lenz
Boys 1st Team
Jayden Triplett, Elkton
Jonas Scott, Bohemia Manor
Luke Moore, Rising Sun
Jeremiah Falko, Tri-State Christian
Austin Keefer, North East
Boys 2nd Team
Jeremy Frock, Rising Sun
Amir Bolton, Elkton
Tayvin Griffin, Perryville
Jon McAndrews, Providence
Daniel Tserkis Perryville
HM: Cayden Kestner (Perryville), Luke Keefer (North East), Tolu Semowo (West Nottingham), Erijae Williams (Elkton), Jeremy Flowers (Rising Sun)
Girls 1st Team
Landen Cain, Tome
Mikayla Jefferson, Elkton
Reagan Lenz, Bohemia Manor
Rylee Lenz, Bohemia Manor
Allison Stoudt, Rising Sun
Girls 2nd Team
Sarah Clark, Rising Sun
Payton Hardy, Elkton
Katy Hammer, North East
Jules Harris, Tri-State
Emmerson Peel, Tome
HM — Meme Daniels (Tri-State), Sarah Clark (Rising Sun), Akirah Watson (Elkton), Summer Mencer (North East), Erica Clark (Bohemia Manor)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.