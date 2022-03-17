cecil seahawk logo
Cody Futrell

The Cecil College Seahawks are on to the next round of the NJCAA National Championship tournament after defeating Southern Arkansas Tech 83-71 on Wednesday.

The team was taking on Sullivan County a few hours after press time. Cecil and Sullivan met at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

Three different Seahawks scored in double-figures which played a big part in helping Cecil College out to a 44-28 halftime lead that they would not relinquish.

Dominck Carrington led Cecil with 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting and Khalid Gates (19) and Darell Johnson (13) also had hot hands throughout the game.

It was not a great day at the free throw line however as Cecil went just 12-of-20 (60 percent) and was outmuscled on the defensive end where Southern Arkansas Tech got 14 offensive rebounds.

Just a few things to work on in their next battle against Sullivan County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.