ELKTON — At Wednesday’s Cecil County School Board meeting, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Carolyn Teigland went over the findings of the Student Support Task Force on how to better support parents and students in a virtual environment. The task force found that schools need to have better communication with families, increased student engagement, and increased academic support.
CCPS recently changed their secondary school grading policy, so the lowest score a student can receive on an assignment is now 45%. Teigland said that the policy was necessary to boost student morale.
“Our kids who were getting zeros were just hopeless,” said Teigland. “Once they started seeing those zeroes populate the grade book, they gave up.”
Teigland said that the floor will only exist as a short term measure.
“It’s going to reset back to the old practices and regulations when we get to the normal school year,” said Teigland. “But for now, to keep kids hopeful and engaged, we’ve tweaked some of those practices.”
Some parents, however, are concerned that the grade floor takes responsibility away from students.
“As a parent, I think it wrongly relieves responsibility off of our children by just giving everybody a 45% to help their grade point average,” said Stacy Onizuk, the co-chair of the Special Education Citizens Advisory Committee, in an interview before the meeting.
Teigland said communication should be tailored for specific families, using phone calls for some, internet for others. Teigland found teachers were not organizing their virtual platforms in the same way, which made it harder for students to be engaged in the coursework. For academic support, Teigland focused on the importance of CCPS’s summer school program and the need for teacher’s to be available for students who need extra support.
The board discussed at length two pieces of Maryland statewide legislation that could have an enormous impact on Cecil County schools. House Bill 496, also called the Counselors not Cops act, would shift $10 million of state funding from law enforcement coverage, in the form of School Resource Officers (SROS), toward psychological services. Board member Christie Stephens, board President William Malesh, and Superintendent Jeffery Lawson expressed opposition to the bill. Malesh said that SRO’s do not overly discipline students; instead, they serve as protection. Malesh also claimed that the legislation does not make financial sense.
“Mental health is part of our federal funding,” said Malesh. “The concept of taking officers out of there and putting the money toward mental health is a nice concept, but mental health is already a paramount concern of ours.”
The other bill brought up was the Blueprint for America’s Future, a multi-billion dollar education reform effort, based on a report by the Kirwan Commission. The bill calls for increased resources for special needs students, tutoring for struggling learners, mental health support, and expanded pre-k among other changes. The bill passed through the legislature before being vetoed by Gov. Larry Hogan. The Maryland house has already overridden the governor’s veto.
“They identified these areas of critical needs before the pandemic started, and the pandemic just highlighted the needs for these things,” said Lori Hrinko, the Cecil County Classroom Teachers Association president, in support of the bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.