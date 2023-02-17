ELKTON — A Rising Sun man who already is serving a federal prison term for distribution of child pornography has received an additional 30 years in sentences for molesting two boys who were approximately 5-years-old when the sexual abuse started, according to the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Keith A. Baynes imposed a 15-year sentence on the defendant — Michael Dale Irwin, 38 — on Feb. 6 after he pleaded guilty to second-degree rape relating to a boy he victimized in 2019. In a separate criminal case, one involving a different boy in 2022, Baynes imposed a consecutive 25-year sentence on Irwin and then suspended 10 years of that penalty, after the defendant pleaded guilty to sex abuse of a minor, court records show.
Baynes ordered Irwin to register as a convicted sex offender for the rest of his life. The Sex Offender Registry allows law enforcement officers to monitor the convict by phone and in person and it also allows the public to keep tabs on that person through an online registry that includes photos of the convicted sex offenders and information about them, including their current addresses.
The judge also ordered Irwin to serve five years of supervised probation after his prison release, court records show. In addition, the judge ordered Irwin to participate in the COMET program, which involves intensive supervision through the Department of Parole and Probation and requires sex offender treatment.
Cecil County State’s Attorney James A. Dellmyer recommended a sentence of 30 years of active incarceration for Irwin during the proceeding. State sentencing guidelines, which are based on a defendant’s criminal record and other factors, set a penalty range of 15 to 25 years for sex abuse of a minor and 15 to 20 years for second-degree rape.
After Irwin was sentenced in those two criminal cases, both stemming from indictments handed up by a Cecil County grand jury, he was transported back to a federal prison to serve out the remainder of his sentence that he received in a previous case involving the distribution of child pornography.
Irwin is expected to complete that federal prison term sometime in 2028, at which point he immediately will be transferred to a Maryland Division of Corrections prison, where he will start serving the 30-year term that Baynes imposed on him for his two molestation-related convictions.
Baynes imposed those two consecutive 15-year terms on Irwin after hearing what prosecutors described as “compelling victim impact statements” from both victims. From the bench, Baynes reportedly used the word “brave” when commenting on the victims coming forward and participating in the criminal justice process to hold Irwin accountable.
After the sentencing, Dellmyer commented, “It has truly been my honor to work with the victims who exhibited such strength and bravery. Although no amount of prison time can heal the emotional trauma imposed upon the victims by the defendant, it is my hope that such a sentence can offer justice and closure for the victims so that they may continue their journey of healing. I would like to thank our allied agencies of the Maryland State Police, the Child Advocacy Center and Child Protective Services for their hard work and continued dedication to the children of Cecil County.”
The SAO provided the following overview in a press release that is posted on the agency’s website:
In March 2019, Maryland State Police received a referral from the Cecil County Child Advocacy Center in reference to a past sexual assault of a child. After further investigation and interviews by detectives and agents, Irwin was charged with second-degree rape and other offenses.
Then in January 2022, MSP received a referral from Child Protective Services in reference to a past sexual assault of a child — different from the victim in the 2019 case. After another series of interviews and a thorough investigation by detectives and agents, Irwin was charged with sex abuse of a minor.
