The Rising Sun Lady Tigers used a 15-3 run in the fourth quarter to defeat local rival North East, 46-31, on Thursday.
Sarah Clark paced Rising Sun with a game-high 17 points while McKayla Bennett added 9 points for the Lady Tigers.
Despite 11 points and 6 rebounds from Saylor Bare and Maddy Tadalan adding 5 points and 5 rebounds, North East had little offensive success in the fourth quarter while Rising Sun pulled away.
Leading 18-15 at halftime, The teams traded big baskets throughout the third quarter and North East was still within three points, 31-28, entering the final quarter.
Despite a defensive masterclass put on by Katy Hammer - 5 steals to go along with 6 points - the offensive woes in the second were too much for the Lady Indians to overcome.
"We had a slow start," North East coach Matt Haack said. "We struggled to score in the fourth quarter, and (Rising Sun) pulled away for the win."
