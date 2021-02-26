ELKTON — Last week County Executive Danielle Hornberger hosted a town hall meeting for the 2022 FY budget to allow constituents the opportunity to voice their desires as it pertains to the upcoming budget cycle.
Of the over a dozen residents who spoke regarding the budget, the vast majority offered opinions regarding schools and libraries in the county.
Cecil County Public Schools Board of Education member Tierney Davis said that he believes the district has been a good steward of tax payer dollars and that the district has made every consideration regarding the district’s fiduciary responsibilities to the community and citizens of Cecil County.
Davis noted that the district has seen a decline in enrollment across the county and has adjusted accordingly, but he noted that currently the county ranks 15th in the State of Maryland for wealth per pupil. Davis noted that the district will need continued local support to continue to ensure investment in the future of the county’s children.
Chesapeake City resident John Bartheld referenced the upcoming opening of the new county library in North East. He noted that the new facility would support the entire county with modern state of the art tools including an early learning center, school age children’s area and small business support center.
Kristin Jacono spoke specifically on behalf of the library’s business information center. She noted that the business information center has been extremely helpful to her in her goal to start a nonprofit in conjunction with the Cecil Land Trust to improve access to farmlands and green spaces in the county. She noted that the idea behind her nonprofit would be to work with those with physical limitations that normally prevent them from being outdoors to improve their overall wellbeing.
Markysha Briscoe also spoke to the services she has received from the business information center. She said the center has been helpful in helping her to understand what actions she needed to take in order to start a business in the state.
Dr. Rachel Rudinoff also spoke in favor of the library system, specifically her experience with the Cecilton Library and the importance it has played to her family.
Laura Doerr spoke about her family and their decision to move to Maryland. She said in making that decision they gave a lot of thought to the quality of the school system and the libraries and noted that both entities have exceeded her expectations in Cecil County. Her daughter Elizabeth Doerr, a middle school student, then spoke of her fond memories of attending the library in North East.
Donna Caudell specifically spoke about taxes and asked Hornberger and the County Council to not introduce any new tax increases for the 2022 budget cycle. Caudell added that she would like to see cuts to the budget, in part as a response to issues created by COVID-19 to businesses in Cecil County.
Caudell called the new North East library the “Taj Mahal” and noted that she thought the project was ridiculous. She noted the county does not need to fund the library anymore in her estimation. She also spoke out against any additional parks or green spaces in the county as the county already has ample parks, walking trails and similar accommodations.
County resident Harold McCanick also spoke about his concern regarding the building of the new North East library, specifically the price tag for the structure. He also spoke about his concern about the high cost of sports fields. He noted that most county residents would like to see some form of tax relief. He also noted his concerns with the state’s Kirwan funding legislation that recently passed through an override of Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto, which will require additional funding for school districts such as Cecil County.
James Gasparo, who spoke immediately after McCanick implored Hornberger to avoid any cuts to the schools or libraries.
David Foye, principal of Elkton High School noted that the county’s wealth per pupil is 15th in the state, but the district is only funded at the level of 19th in the state. Foye said these two numbers should match in order to retain those residents who live in Cecil County. He also asked the administration to keep in mind employee salaries, asking that they remain competitive with other surrounding communities in order to retain and recruit quality teachers and staff.
Other residents spoke strongly in favor of lowering taxes like resident Jutilla Vieira Wilson. Wilson noted that due to being in the middle of COVID pandemic, many area residents have take a hit to their jobs and lives. She asked that any large projects the county is planning be put on hold to focus on issues in the county.
Ryan Farmer, secretary of the Cecil County Republican Central Committee also spoke out regarding taxes. He argued that the county’s tax rate should be rolled back to what it was in 2017 or at the very least set at the constant yield rate. He also asked that money not be spent on additional libraries or turf fields. His final request was to return surplus revenue to the taxpayers in some way.
