Registration is open for the fifth annual Susquehanna River Running Festival to be held Sept. 24.
The run will include virtual option again and benefits go to the Al Cesky Scholarship annual scholarships.
These scholarships are awarded to student-athletes from each public and private high school in Harford County who honor the values of legendary coach and athletic director Al Cesky. The ACSF awards $54,000 annually and has exceeded the $1.2 million mark in total giving over the past 36 years.
The day’s events include a 5K in Havre de Grace and the 10K and half-marathon across Havre de Grace and Perryville. The 10K crosses the 1.4-mile Hatem bridge over the Susquehanna River once and the half is an out and back that crosses the bridge twice.
Highlighting the fifth anniversary celebration will be the new Commander’s Cup Challenge. Open to any active and former military, the cup will be presented by top brass from Aberdeen Proving Ground to the top male and female finisher of the half marathon.
Taking to the course this year will be Athletes Serving Athletes, in which runners push athletes with limited mobility in special wheelchairs along the course so they can participate in running events.
Everyone is encouraged to register early. Early registration ends April 17, the cost is $30 for the 5K, $65 for the 10K and $85 for the half. Prices go up April 18, again on May 31, on July 6 and Sept. 18. Register at www.srrf.org.
An after-party in Tydings Park will feature local musicians as Rob Fahey will play alongside Greg Schroed.
You can also follow the Susquehanna River Running Festival on Facebook.
Volunteers are also needed on race day for a variety of reasons – manning water stations, assisting with registration, distributing medals at the finish line, among other tasks. Local groups who are interested in service projects or students who need community service hours and would like to join in the activities may contact Donna Lewis, donnaelewis54@gmail.com.
Vendor and sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Dominic Corson, 410-688-2531.
