If there was ever a doubt that enough Cecil County residents would vote for an empty paper bag as long as the bag appeared with “(R)” on the ballot, County Executive Danielle Hornberger serves as unquestioned Exhibit A.
No experience. No qualifications. No plan. No ethics. No clue.
If voters thought that handing Ms. Hornberger her first managerial job was a good idea, just wait until taxpayers are left footing the bill for the lower bond ratings and lawsuits that “Burger/Berger” administration hubris, ineptitude and mismanagement will inevitably bring. The last few weeks of unbridled arrogance, backdoor deals and disregard for good governance have made that indelibly clear.
Apologies to the empty paper bag for the unfair comparison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.