Dear Editor. Commendations to the Cecil County Health Department and the State of Maryland for its excellent set-up administering the vaccine. Parking was easy, no lines, necessary information given quickly, vaccine administered, staff helpful and pleasant, second appointment set, and that was that! About a half hour total. After reading about Delaware’s horrific experiences, I realize the state line can make a huge difference sometimes!
Reader commends health department
- By From: Sue Fuhrmann Elkton
