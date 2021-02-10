Cecil County Superintendent of Schools, School Board Members, and Teachers’ Union Officers:
So, you’re going to let my daughter go back to school for one, maybe two days a week. This is after missing the better part of two school years. Don’t tell me that “remote learning” has filled that void. Don’t tell me that this has been about “keeping the children safe” from the Covid-19 virus. These are big lies, and you know it. Schools should be open five days a week.
Common sense and reality have been dismissed for nonsensical reasons. You like to throw around the word science. Here is the real science — empirical, statistically supported science: children have almost zero probability of contracting Covid-19, getting seriously ill, and spreading it to anyone.
You preach your disingenuous sermons about protecting the children, yet, ignore the negative consequences of your ignorant and cowardly decisions. You are hurting families and children far more than the virus. Children are not being educated. Children are isolated and suffering from the effects depression. Parents have been forced to give up jobs in order to educate their children.
You work for the taxpayers of Cecil County. You have failed to do your jobs and need to go.
