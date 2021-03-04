ELKTON — Tuesday’s Cecil County Board meeting quickly erupted into discussion about a zoning change to allow heavy industrial development at a property along Routes 7 and 40 near Charlestown .
Many Charlestown residents present at the meeting opposed the rezoning.
“This type of rezoning, quite frankly, will push this historic stretch of Route 7, which was the Old Post Road traveled by George Washington, to really nothing but a heavy industrial trucking route,” said Suzanne Fockler, a member of the Charleston Historic District Commission.
Richard Polansky, president of EJP, LLC., is requesting the county to rezone 34.1 acres from general business to heavy industrial zoning on 875 West Old Philadelphia Road in North East. He withdrew a previous request to rezone 9.4 acres from suburban transition to heavy industrial to expand his recycling company Complete Recycling Group. The two companies made a joint application for rezoning, according to Cecil County Public Information Officer Kevin Alkinburg.
Polansky said he will not have traffic use Route 7, but rather Route 40.
“This business is a recycling business. It is not a business that melts down products, heats product, runs furnace or pollutes the air,” said Dwight Thomey, a lawyer based in Elkton working with Polansky. “It’s basically a warehouse operation.”
Sean Davis, a principal of land development and planning with design firm Morris & Ritchie Associates, said the area is of medium-density, so the recycling center’s expansion would not be out of place.
He argued that initial zoning of the property for general business use was a mistake, since Polansky already owned the property at the time of the last rezoning, and the council should have considered a wider range of possible outcomes for the space. He also argued that the land zoning is not conducive to general commercial use since it lacks customer visibility because of a lack of road access to Route 40.
Residents expressed concerns about flooding and traffic on Route 7.
Davis said the rigorous approval process would include an overview of stormwater management. Currently, the property is a field with trees, so enforcing runoff regulations would actually reduce flooding in the area, Davis argued.
Polansky said that without a change in zoning, he could not use the property in any way, limiting the growth options for the third-generation family business.
“For any use, even warehousing, the inventory that is brought in for our business is not permitted in a BG [Business General] zone,” he said. “The only reason that I’m seeking this rezoning today is to expand the footprint of the property that we own and actually be able to inhabit the property that we own and pay taxes on in Cecil County.”
The Planning and Zoning Commission’s Staff recommended that the county move to reject the rezoning request based on a failure to show that a mistake was made with the 2011 rezoning. The Planning Commission, however, did not offer a recommendation, argued that the rezoning could affect traffic patterns. They also said the rezoning is less compatible with current uses because the south side of Route 40 is not planned for intense uses. The department also said that the warehouse would be too intense for the moderate density use area.
Members of the public in attendance were overwhelmingly opposed to the plan, citing concerns that the facility would become a local eyesore and reduce property values. Polansky is planning on building a 15,000 to 20,000 square foot building.
“My house is directly across on West Philadelphia Road,” said Roger Mason, who said a real estate agent he knows said the new development would lower his property values by 20 to 30. “Environmental concerns, our drinking water, property value — these are things that are very concerning for me.”
Charlestown Board President Karl Fockler said the board voted unanimously in opposition to the proposed rezoning.
“We are a bucolic, historical town, the third oldest town in the state of Maryland,” said Fockler. “We feel like we are being grossly encroached upon by heavy industrial growth, which — quite frankly — we don’t believe is necessary.”
He then showed the council pictures from 2005 to the present-day to demonstrate how he feels the area has not changed enough over time to be rezoned.
Charlestown Office Manager Janine Antoshak helped organize a petition against the planned development. The petition, shared on the town’s official website and Facebook page, had 421 signatures at 6 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Charlestown Vice President Jeff Fields said he was concerned about traffic on Route 7, doubting whether Polansky would follow through with his plan to restrict traffic.
Veronica Hickman, who lives across the street from the proposed property on Route 7, echoed Mason’s concerns about property values along with the environment.
“We live on well water over here,” said Hickman. “If something happens to that, we’re all out. And you can’t survive with no water, so I definitely oppose this.”
Charlestown resident Timothy Ward said he was troubled by the way the community looked at the construction.
“I get some people’s concerns for what happens 100 years from now, or if somebody else buys the property, but with the current owners and what they’re telling us they’re going to do with that piece of property, there’s no way I would oppose it,” he said. “You’re basically being a bully to them, and telling them what they can and can’t do with a lot of land.”
Another resident Scott Gibson, also said the proposed rezoning is better than an empty field. He said the board should be more concerned about vacant and abandoned properties in Charlestown.
“I don’t see what the problem is,” said Gibson. “They’re bettering the property by doing this.”
The rezoning will be considered at the next County Council legislative session on March 16.
