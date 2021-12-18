The Perryville boys basketball team turned the tide with some key baskets and timely turnovers to race past North East 58-51 on Friday.
Jaimere Guy led the way with 15 points while Angelo Stanley scored 11 points including 9 points from behind the arc.
“Our intensity,” Perryville coach Ron Kidd said of his team’s strength in the tough fourth quarter. “We played defense and I was really proud of them to do what they did. I will tell you right now, North East fought hard and that was a great game.”
Offense was a premium in the second quarter for Perryville as North East led 32-30 at halftime. It was that second quarter where Stanley provided a spark.
“He can knock down the shot,” Kidd said. “He really carried us in the first half. We wouldn’t have been there without him.”
Ethan Hassell had a big night with 22 points for North East. Leading by as much as four points in the final quarter, Hassell and the Indians saw the guard make some key baskets and steals to key the run but Perryville made its move to close the game out.
“They executed,” North East coach Seth Grimes said. “We had some shots that didn’t fall and some things didn’t go our way. (Perryville) made some plays and made free throws. But I was proud of the way we battled tonight.”
(0) comments
